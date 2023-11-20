HBL, Bank of China ink MoU on strategic cooperation

Farhan Talib, head of international banking (designate) at Habib Bank Ltd, and Yu Xiaoming, deputy general manager, the financial institutions of the Bank of China, sign a memorandum of understanding at the latter’s headquarters in Beijing today. Photo: Benchmark PR

Habib Bank Ltd (HBL) and the Bank of China (BOC) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strategic cooperation.

Farhan Talib, head of international banking at HBL (designate), and Yu Xiaoming, deputy general manager, Financial Institutions of BOC, inked the MoU at the BOC headquarters in Beijing, read a press release.

The signing of the strategic cooperation memorandum signifies HBL and BOC's commitment to driving economic empowerment and regional connectivity.

The collaboration between HBL and BOC will facilitate Bangladeshi businesses with seamless trade opportunities, enhance their international business network, and help grow their operations locally and overseas.

HBL and BOC will further benefit businesses operating in South Asia, Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa.

Bank of China is a premier bank in China with presence in over 60 markets around the world while HBL serves over 15 global markets with dedicated China desks and branches in Beijing and Urumqi.

Among others, Liu Jin, vice-chairman and president of the BoC, Sultan Ali Allana, chairman of HBL, and Muhammad Aurangzeb, president and CEO, were also present.