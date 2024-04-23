HBL Bangladesh gets new country chief risk officer

HBL Bangladesh recently appointed Nabil Mustafizur Rahman as its country chief risk officer.

Rahman was working at United Commercial Bank as additional managing director with responsibilities for risk management, Islamic banking and transaction banking before joining his new role, the bank said in a press release.

He has over 31 years of experience across foreign and local banks, non-bank financial institutions and business conglomerates.

He previously worked for BRAC Bank, HSBC, Credit Agricole Indosuez, ANZ Grindlays Bank, AB Bank, IPDC, Transbangla Group and Beximco Group.

As a seasoned banking professional, he has demonstrated expertise in credit and business management in the corporate, SME and retail banking segments.

He also has extensive experience in Islamic banking and in complex project finance and structured finance deals.

Nabil completed an MBA degree from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of the University of Dhaka.