Hashmi joins Bank Asia as DMD

Muhammad Mustafa Haikal Hashmi recently joined Bank Asia Limited as deputy managing director (head of ICCD).

Hashmi has more than 39 years of professional experience in the banking industry, read a press release.

Prior to joining Bank Asia, Hashmi was working in Eastern Bank Limited in the capacity of deputy managing director (head of ICC and CAMLCO).

He started his career as a probationary officer at IFIC Bank Limited.

He previously worked for Trust Bank Limited and Dhaka Bank Limited.

Besides having experience of working in multiple local banks, Hashmi also has professional exposure in several foreign banks, including ANZ Grindlays Bank, AMEX, Banque Indosuez, Standard Chartered Bank and Mashreq Bank, Dubai.

He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in management from the University of Dhaka. He did another master's degree in banking and finance from the Istituto Giordano Dell'amore in Italy.