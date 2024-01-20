Banking
Star Business Desk
Sat Jan 20, 2024 09:55 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 09:58 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

Global Islami Bank organises business review meeting

Star Business Desk
Sat Jan 20, 2024 09:55 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 09:58 PM
Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of Global Islami Bank, inaugurates an “Annual Business Review Meeting- 2024” of the bank at Sheraton Dhaka in Banani today. Photo: Global Islami Bank

Global Islami Bank has arranged its "Annual Business Review Meeting 2024" at Sheraton Dhaka in Banani today.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank, inaugurated and presided over the conference as chief guest, read a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The main purpose of the conference was to review the current business position of its branches and to analyse opportunities for future growth through proper utilisation of human resources, it added.

Among others, Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing directors of the bank, and Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, deputy managing directors, were present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

এলএনজি টার্মিনালে কারিগরি ত্রুটি, দেশে ৭০০ মেগাওয়াট লোডশেডিং

কারিগরি ত্রুটির কারণে মহেশখালী এলএনজি টার্মিনাল থেকে গ্যাস সরবরাহ কমে যাওয়ায় দেশে বিদ্যুৎ উৎপাদন ব্যাহত হচ্ছে। এ কারণে আজ শনিবার দেশে বিভিন্ন এলাকায় লোডশেডিং হয়েছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

২ দিনে কিছুই উদ্ধার করতে পারেনি হামজা-রুস্তম-প্রত্যয়

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification