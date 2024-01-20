Global Islami Bank organises business review meeting

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of Global Islami Bank, inaugurates an “Annual Business Review Meeting- 2024” of the bank at Sheraton Dhaka in Banani today. Photo: Global Islami Bank

Global Islami Bank has arranged its "Annual Business Review Meeting 2024" at Sheraton Dhaka in Banani today.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank, inaugurated and presided over the conference as chief guest, read a press release.

The main purpose of the conference was to review the current business position of its branches and to analyse opportunities for future growth through proper utilisation of human resources, it added.

Among others, Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing directors of the bank, and Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, deputy managing directors, were present.