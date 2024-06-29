Global Islami Bank opens two sub-branches

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of Global Islami Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate the operation of the two new sub-branches of the bank as chief guest from the bank's head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Global Islami Bank

Global Islami Bank recently opened two sub-branches, located at Nikunja of Dhaka and Akran Bazar of Savar respectively.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the operations of the sub-branches as chief guest from the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality services to the customers and will expand its network at home and abroad to provide 'Banking with Faith' to its stakeholders, according to a press release.

Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing director of the bank, and Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, deputy managing directors, attended the event.

Divisional heads from the head office of the bank, along with branch managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present.