Global Islami Bank opens two sub-branches

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of Global Islami Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate its two sub-branches in Narayanganj’s Sarulia and Cumilla’s Dhorkora from the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Global Islami Bank

Global Islami Bank has opened two sub-branches at Sarulia of Narayanganj and Dhorkora of Cumilla today.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the operation of the sub-branches as chief guest from the bank's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers and expand its network at home and abroad to provide banking service with faith to its stakeholders, the press release added.

Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing director of the bank, and Sami Karim, deputy managing director, along with divisional heads from head office, branch managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present.