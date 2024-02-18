Global Islami Bank opens two sub-branches

Global Islami Bank has opened two sub-branches today, one located at the Satkania-Jotepukuria Bazar in Chattogram and the other in Shahjadpur of Sirajganj.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director, inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest virtually from the bank's head office in Dhaka, read a press release.

Through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality services to customers and expand its network at home and abroad to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.

Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing director of the bank, along with divisional heads from the head office, branch managers, sub-branch in-charges, and clients were also present.