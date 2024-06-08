Banking
Star Business Desk
Sat Jun 8, 2024 09:20 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 8, 2024 09:19 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

Global Islami Bank opens two branches

Star Business Desk
Sat Jun 8, 2024 09:20 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 8, 2024 09:19 PM
Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of Global Islami Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate two branches of the bank as chief guest from the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Global Islami Bank

Global Islami Bank recently opened two branches at Tajpur of Sylhet and Naogaon respectively.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank, virtually inaugurated the operation of the branches as chief guest from the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The bank will provide quality service to customers and expand its network at home and abroad to provide 'Banking with Faith' to its stakeholders through the latest technological support, the bank said in a press release.

Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing director of the bank, Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, deputy managing directors, were present.

Divisional heads, branch managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients, among others, were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

বাজেটে দেশের সম্পদ নতুন করে লুটপাটের ব্যবস্থা করা হয়েছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

‘বাজেট দেখলেই বোঝা যাবে, রাঘববোয়ালদের জন্য খাবারের আয়োজন করা হয়েছে।’

২৫ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

নেত্রকোণায় জঙ্গি আস্তানা সন্দেহে একটি বাড়ি ঘিরে রেখেছে পুলিশ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification