Global Islami Bank opens three sub-branches

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of Global Islami Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate three new sub-branches of the bank from its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Global Islami Bank

Global Islami Bank recently opened three sub-branches in Pallabi of Dhaka, Puran Bazar of Madaripur and Boalmari of Faridpur.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest from the bank's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing directors, and Sami Karim, deputy managing director, along with divisional heads from head office, branch managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present.