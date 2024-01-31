Global Islami Bank opens three sub-branches
Global Islami Bank recently opened three sub-branches in Pallabi of Dhaka, Puran Bazar of Madaripur and Boalmari of Faridpur.
Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest from the bank's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.
Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing directors, and Sami Karim, deputy managing director, along with divisional heads from head office, branch managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present.
