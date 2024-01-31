Banking
Star Business Desk
Wed Jan 31, 2024 09:30 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 09:30 PM

Global Islami Bank opens three sub-branches

Wed Jan 31, 2024 09:30 PM
Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of Global Islami Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate three new sub-branches of the bank from its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Global Islami Bank

Global Islami Bank recently opened three sub-branches in Pallabi of Dhaka, Puran Bazar of Madaripur and Boalmari of Faridpur.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest from the bank's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing directors, and Sami Karim, deputy managing director, along with divisional heads from head office, branch managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present.

