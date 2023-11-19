Global Islami Bank opens four sub-branches

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of Global Islami Bank, cuts a ribbon to virtually inaugurate four sub-branches at four different districts -- Dhaka, Narayanganj, Feni and Noakhali -- from the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Global Islami Bank

Global Islami Bank today launched four sub-branches in the Naya Bazar Road of Dhaka, Kalni of Narayangonj, Chagolnaiya of Feni and Maijdee Bazar of Noakhali.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank, virtually inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest from the bank's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

The bank is providing quality services to customers through the latest technological support and will expand its network across the country, read the press release.

Among others, Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing directors of the bank, and Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, deputy managing directors, were also present.