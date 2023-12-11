Global Islami Bank opens agent banking outlet in Dinajpur

Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing director of Global Islami Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate an agent banking outlet, named “Choker Hat Agent Banking Outlet”, in Birol upazila, Dinajpur today. Photo: Global Islami Bank

Global Islami Bank has launched the "Choker Hat Agent Banking Outlet" in Birol upazila, Dinajpur today.

Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing director of the bank, inaugurated the outlet as chief guest.

The bank will provide quality services to customers and will expand its network at home and abroad to provide 'Banking with Faith' to its stakeholders, the bank said in a press release.

Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, deputy managing directors of the bank, Zulfiquar Ali Khan, head of general services division, SM Mizanur Rahman, head of investment division, Imtiaz Ahmed Siddiqui, head of marketing, and AKM Nurul Afsar, head of agent banking division, were present.