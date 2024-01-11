Global Islami Bank to invest in flower, Black Bengal Goat farming

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of Global Islami Bank, and Md Shamsul Alam, executive director of ARS-Bangladesh, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s head office in Gulshan today. Photo: Global Islami Bank

Global Islami Bank (GIB) and ARS-Bangladesh, a microcredit financial institution, has signed an agreement to finance flower cultivation and the farming of Black Bengal goats, which recently got geographical Indication (GI) status, in the Jashore area under the Agricultural and Rural Investment Policy of the Bangladesh Bank.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of GIB, and Md Shamsul Alam, executive director of the microcredit financial institution, inked the deal at the bank's head office in Gulshan today, the bank said in a press release.

Md Abdul Matin, chairman of the microcredit financial institution, Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing directors of GIB, were present.

Among others, Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, deputy managing directors of the bank, Md Shamsur Rahman Majumder, executive vice-president and manager of the Motijheel branch, and SM Mizanur Rahman, executive vice-president and head of investment division, were also present.