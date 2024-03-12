Global Islami Bank, BB pen deals on credit guarantee products

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of Global Islami Bank, and Nahid Rahman, director of the credit guarantee department of Bangladesh Bank, exchange signed documents of agreements on refinance schemes at the BB headquarters in Motijheel recently. Photo: Global Islami Bank

Global Islami Bank (GIB) recently signed two agreements with the Bangladesh Bank to provide credit guarantees for women entrepreneurs under a refinance scheme and guarantee facilities for the agro-product processing sector.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of GIB, and Nahid Rahman, director of the credit guarantee department of the central bank, inked deals at the BB headquarters in Motijheel, the bank said in a press release.

Under the agreements, GIB will be able to avail credit guarantee facilities from Bangladesh Bank to extend collateral-free investments to women entrepreneurs and the agro-processing sector for the expansion of cottage industries, job creation, and economic growth.

Among others, Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of Bangladesh, Mohammad Jamal Uddin, executive director of the central bank, and SM Mizanur Rahman, executive vice-president and head of investment division of GIB, were also present.