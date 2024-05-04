Global Islami Bank arranges ‘Quarterly Business Review Meeting-2024’

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of Global Islami Bank, presides over the bank’s “Quarterly Business Review Meeting 2024”, which was held virtually recently. Photo: Global Islami Bank

Global Islami Bank recently arranged its "Quarterly Business Review Meeting 2024".

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank, presided over the meeting, which was held virtually.

The main purpose of the meeting was to review the current business position of branches and sub-branches to analyse potential opportunities for future growth as well as to achieve yearly targets, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, additional managing director of the bank, Ataus Samad, deputy managing director, alongside all divisional heads, branch managers and sub-branch in-charges attended the event.