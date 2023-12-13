First Security Islami Bank organises workshop

Md Masud Biswas, head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), virtually inaugurates a workshop on anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism, titled “BAMLCO Conference-2023”, organised by First Security Islami Bank for its branch anti-money laundering compliance officers. Photo: First Security Islami Bank

First Security Islami Bank PLC has organised a workshop virtually on anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism titled "BAMLCO Conference-2023" for its branch anti-money laundering compliance officers.

Md Masud Biswas, head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), inaugurated the workshop as chief guest, read a press release.

Syed Waseque Md Ali, managing director of the bank, presided over the workshop, while Muhammad Mustafa Khair, additional managing director and CAMLCO of the bank, attended the event.

Syed Kamrul Islam, additional director of the BFIU, and Khandakar Ashif Rabbani, joint director, conducted several sessions in the workshop on the topic of prevention of trade and investment-based money laundering and overview on anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism.

Among others, Md Masudur Rahman Shah, deputy managing director of the bank, and Mohammad Jahangir Alam, executive vice-president and head of AML and CFT division, also joined the workshop.