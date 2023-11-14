First Security Islami Bank opens branch in Uttara

Syed Waseque Md Ali, managing director of First Security Islami Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate an Uttara Model Town branch of the bank at Millennium Tower, Uttara (Sector 3) in Dhaka today. Photo: First Security Islami Bank

First Security Islami Bank PLC opened a branch at Millennium Tower in Uttara (Sector 3), Dhaka today.

Syed Waseque Md Ali, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the branch, said a press release.

Among others, Abdul Aziz and Muhammad Mustafa Khair, additional managing directors of the bank, Mohammad Ali, chairman of Alibaba Group, Md Muslim Khan, CEO of Sundas Accessories Ltd, and Delwar Hossain Patwary, chairman of Dhaka Brilliant School, were present.