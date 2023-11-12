First Security Islami Bank opens 2 sub-branches

Banking
Syed Waseque Md Ali, managing director of First Security Islami Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate two sub-branches of the bank from its head office in Dhaka today. Photo: First Security Islami Bank

First Security Islami Bank today launched two sub-branches -- Batakandi Bazar sub-branch in Titas upazila of Cumilla and Golar Bazar sub-branch in Naria upazila of Shariatpur.

Syed Waseque Md Ali, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branches from the bank's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Among others, Abdul Aziz and Muhammad Mustafa Khair, additional managing directors of the bank, along with other officials of the lender were present.

