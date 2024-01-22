Banking
Star Business Desk
Mon Jan 22, 2024 10:15 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 10:17 PM

First Security Islami Bank holds annual business conference

Star Business Desk
Mon Jan 22, 2024 10:15 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 10:17 PM
Syed Waseque Md Ali, managing director of First Security Islami Bank, poses for photographs with participants of an “Annual Business Conference-2024” of the bank at the Palace Luxury Resort in Habiganj today. Photo: First Security Islami Bank

First Security Islami Bank organised "Annual Business Conference-2024" of the bank at the Palace Luxury Resort in Habiganj today.

The conference reviewed the operational performances of individual branches for the year 2023 and delivered directions to attain targets set for 2024.

Syed Waseque Md Ali, managing director of the bank, presided over the conference, where Abdul Aziz and Muhammad Mustafa Khair, additional managing directors, were present, the bank said in a press release.

Md Masudur Rahman Shah, deputy managing director of the bank, along with all zonal heads, divisional heads and branch managers of the bank were also present.

