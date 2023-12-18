Exim Bank opens two sub-branches

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of Exim Bank, cuts a ribbon to virtually inaugurate two sub-branches from the bank’s head office today. Photo: Exim Bank

Exim Bank has inaugurated two sub-branches, the Savar upazila sub-branch in Savar and the University Avenue sub-branch at the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet.

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of the bank, virtually inaugurated the sub-branches from the bank's head office today, said a press release.

"Exim Bank is working for the development of the country's economy by combining both modern and Islamic banking," Hossain said.

Among others, Md Humayun Kabir and Shah Md Abdul Bari, additional managing directors of the bank, Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan and Maksuda Khanam, deputy managing directors, were present.