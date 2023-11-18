Exim Bank opens Mirsharai branch

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of Exim Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a Mirsharai Abu Torab Bazar branch in the Mirsharai upazila of Chattogram today. Photo: Exim Bank

The Export Import Bank of Bangladesh Ltd, known as Exim Bank, has opened the Mirsharai Abu Torab Bazar branch in the Mirsharai upazila of Chattogram.

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, said a press release.

Hossain said Exim Bank is working for the development of the country's economy by combining both modern and Islamic banking.

He urged the local people to do banking transactions with the new branch of the bank.

Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, deputy managing director of the bank, presided over the inaugural programme, where SM Abu Zaker, additional deputy managing director, was present.

Among others, Anisur Rahman Chowdhury, regional head for Chattogram of the bank, and Sanjib Chatterjee, head of corporate affairs and branding division, were also present