EXIM Bank launches EXIM Scholars

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of EXIM Bank, poses for photographs during an inaugural programme of the bank's new investment product, named “Exim Scholars”, at its head office in Dhaka today. Photo: EXIM Bank

EXIM Bank has launched a new investment product named "Exim Scholars" to provide financial support to the students and professionals for their higher studies abroad.

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the product as chief guest at the bank's head office in Dhaka today, according to a press release.

"EXIM Bank always gives utmost importance to the needs of the customers. As part of that, today we have launched this product," said Hossain.

Md Humayun Kabir, additional managing director and chairman of the product development committee of the bank, presided over the inauguration ceremony, where Shah Md Abdul Bari, additional managing director, was present.

Among others, Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan and Maksuda Khanam, deputy managing directors, along with divisional heads of head office were also present.