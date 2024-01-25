Exim Bank inks investment deal with BB

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of Exim Bank, and Chowdhury Liaquat Ali, director of the Sustainable Finance Department of the Bangladesh Bank, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement on investment facilities at the BB headquarters in Motijheel recently. Photo: Exim Bank

Exim Bank has signed a participation agreement with the Bangladesh Bank to provide investment facilities in the environment-friendly projects through a refinancing scheme of Tk 400 crore of the central bank.

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Chowdhury Liaquat Ali, director of the Sustainable Finance Department of the BB, inked the deal at the latter's headquarters in Motijheel recently.

Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, deputy managing director of Exim Bank, along with senior officials of both the institutions were also present.