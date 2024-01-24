EBL launches smart IVR service

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of Eastern Bank, cuts cakes to inaugurate a new service, named “Smart Interactive Voice Response” or “Smart IVR” of the bank at ZN Tower in Gulshan today. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank has launched a new service, named "Smart Interactive Voice Response" or "Smart IVR", enabling its customers to avail a wide range of banking services through their smartphones.

The bank's IT team has developed the service to enhance the banking experience of customers who will need to call 16230 and follow IVR instructions to avail the service.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the service at a ceremony held at ZN Tower in Gulshan today, the bank said in a press release.

"The introduction of 'Smart IVR' is a testament to our commitment to providing convenience and unparalleled services to our customers," said Iftekhar.

"This service promises to redefine customer experience standards by providing a more personalised and efficient approach to banking service."

Among others, M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business, Zahidul Haque, chief technology officer, Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of digital financial services, and Md Atiqur Rahman, head of contact centre, were also present.