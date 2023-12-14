EBL launches co-branded credit card

Md Zia Uddin, president of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), attends a launching ceremony of a co-branded credit card launched jointly by Eastern Bank PLC, EO and Visa at the Lakeshore Hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday. Among others, Ziaul Karim, head of communications and external affairs of the bank, Tasnim Hussain, head of cards, and Seefat Jahan, senior manager, communications and external affairs, were present. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC, Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) and Visa jointly launched a co-branded credit card on Wednesday.

Md Zia Uddin, president of the EO, attended the launching ceremony of the card at the Lakeshore Hotel in the city, read a press release.

"This partnership signifies a commitment to providing enhanced financial solutions and exclusive benefits to our valued members. Together, we aim to elevate your banking experience and foster a stronger financial future," said Uddin.

Two variants of cards -- Platinum and Signature -- are available which offer unique benefits, including complimentary access to the EBL Sky Lounge, zero issuance fees and so on.

Additionally, two free supplementary cards can be availed against primary credit cards.

Cardholders can also enjoy discounts at hundreds of lifestyles, shopping, and dining merchants, as well as time-to-time buy-one-get-one offers at restaurants in Dhaka.

Ziaul Karim, head of communications and external affairs of the bank, Tasnim Hussain, head of cards, and Seefat Jahan, senior manager, communications and external affairs, along with other senior officials from the organisations were also present.