EBL inks deal with Pickaboo

Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business of Eastern Bank, and Morin Hossain Talukder, co-founder and CEO of Pickaboo, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank has recently signed a payroll banking agreement with Pickaboo, an e-commerce platform in Bangladesh.

Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business of the bank, and Morin Hossain Talukder, co-founder and CEO of the e-commerce platform, inked the deal at the former's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Under the agreement, Pickaboo's employees will enjoy preferential banking services, including debit cards with dual-currency features, and loan and credit card facilities from the bank.

Among others, Nahid Farzana, head of payroll banking of the bank, and GM Rifat Kabir, vice-president of the e-commerce platform, were also present.