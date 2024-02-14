EBL, Aster Pharmacy sign deal on service benefits
Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has recently signed an agreement with Aster Pharmacy.
M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, and Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, managing director of GD Assist, inked a deal to this effect in Dhaka, read a press release.
Under the agreement, the bank's cardholders will enjoy special benefits at Aster Pharmacy, the first international pharmacy chain in Bangladesh and a franchising initiative of GD Assist.
Among others, Farzana Qader, senior manager of retail alliance of the bank, and Obayedul Islam, head of operations of GD Assist, a wing of the pharmacy, were also present.
Comments