EBL, Aster Pharmacy sign deal on service benefits

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of the retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank, and Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, managing director of GD Assist, pose for photographs after signing an agreement in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has recently signed an agreement with Aster Pharmacy.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, and Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, managing director of GD Assist, inked a deal to this effect in Dhaka, read a press release.

Under the agreement, the bank's cardholders will enjoy special benefits at Aster Pharmacy, the first international pharmacy chain in Bangladesh and a franchising initiative of GD Assist.

Among others, Farzana Qader, senior manager of retail alliance of the bank, and Obayedul Islam, head of operations of GD Assist, a wing of the pharmacy, were also present.