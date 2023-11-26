Eastern Bank wins ‘Mastercard Excellence Awards’

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of Eastern Bank, receives an award at “Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023” from Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on Saturday. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC has clinched awards at the "Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023" in three categories.

The bank won "Excellence in Mastercard Business (Innovation)" for its SkyTrip Credit Card, "Excellence in Mastercard Business (Innovation)" for wearable payment solution, and "Excellence in Mastercard Online Acquiring Business".

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of the bank, received the awards from Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital on Saturday, read a press release.

"These awards highlight our sustained dedication to delivering exceptional financial solutions in Bangladesh," said Iftekhar.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business, retail and SME banking, Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of digital financial services, and Tasnim Hussain, head of cards, were also present.

Among others, Helen LaFave, charge d' affairs of US Embassy to Bangladesh, Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, director of the payment systems department of the Bangladesh Bank, Md Motasem Billah, director, Md Sarwar Hossain, director of the department of foreign exchange policy at the Bangladesh Bank, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh, attended the programme.