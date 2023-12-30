Eastern Bank strikes MoU with CPDL

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank PLC, and Ziaul Hoque Khan, chief business officer of CPDL, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CPDL, a Chattogram-based real estate company.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, and Ziaul Hoque Khan, chief business officer of the realtor, inked the MoU at the former's head office in Dhaka, read a press release.

Under the MoU, the bank will offer home loan propositions to customers purchasing property from the realtor.

Among others, Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business of the bank, and Md Zahed Chowdhury, head of retail asset, and Eftikher Uddin Chowdhury, general manager for Dhaka operation of the realtor, were also present.