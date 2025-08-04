Eastern Bank signs payroll banking deal with Transcom Electronics, Bangladesh Lamps

Ruhul Amin, chief financial officer of Bangladesh Lamps PLC, and Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking at Eastern Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has recently entered into a payroll banking agreement with Transcom Electronics PLC and Bangladesh Lamps PLC to provide comprehensive payroll banking solutions for employees of both companies.

Under the arrangement, EBL will offer a suite of services, including salary accounts, debit and credit cards, personal loans, and access to its digital platforms -- EBL Skybanking and EBL Connect -- to ensure a seamless and rewarding banking experience for employees.

Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking at Eastern Bank PLC, and Ruhul Amin, chief financial officer of Bangladesh Lamps PLC, signed the agreement at the bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Mehadi Hasan Bin Ghani, head of human resources and admin of Transcom Electronics, and Trisha Taklim, senior vice-president and head of payroll banking at the bank, along with other senior officials from the concerned organisations, were also present.