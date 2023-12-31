Eastern Bank to sell Green Delta’s insurance products

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of Eastern Bank PLC, and Farzanah Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the former’s head office in Dhaka yesterday. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC has signed a bancassurance agreement with Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd.

Bancassurance is a partnership between a bank and an insurance company whereby the bank sells insurance products through its distribution channels.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Farzanah Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the insurer, inked the agreement at the bank's head office in Dhaka today, read a press release.

This agreement is expected to play a significant role in creating awareness about insurance and positively contribute to the overall economic development of the country.

Among others, M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business, and Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, additional managing director of the insurer, and Wafi Shafique Menhaz Khan, managing director and CEO of Green Delta Securities Ltd, were also present.