Eastern Bank receives taxpayer award

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of Eastern Bank PLC, receives an award from NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Agargaon recently. Photo: Triune Group

Eastern Bank PLC has been honoured by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as one of the highest tax-paying banks for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

The bank won the accolade in the banking sector, the bank said in a press release.

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the NBR, handed over a crest and a tax card to Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of the bank, at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Agargaon recently.

Among others, Masudul Hoque Sardar, chief financial officer of the bank, was also present.