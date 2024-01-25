Eastern Bank partners with icddr,b for healthcare waste management

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of Eastern Bank, and Shams El Arifeen, acting executive director and senior director, maternal and child health division at the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Triune Group

Eastern Bank signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on healthcare waste management through sustainable and environmentally friendly practices with the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b).

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Shams El Arifeen, acting executive director and senior director of the maternal and child health division at icddr,b, inked the MoU at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Wednesday, read a press release.

Under this partnership, both organisations will host workshops and seminars across the country to share their expertise in sustainable waste management with healthcare leaders and government officials.

It also includes developing and updating icddr,b's policies and standard operating procedures in line with sustainable practices.

"Solid biohazardous medical waste poses a significant challenge for Bangladesh and the management of medical waste is still in its early stages. We are very happy to partner with icddr, b in this timely initiative," said Iftekhar.

"This collaboration with Eastern Bank is a testament to the importance of corporate responsibility in fostering sustainable healthcare practices. It marks a crucial step towards an eco-friendly approach in healthcare waste management," said Arifeen.

