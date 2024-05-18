Eastern Bank opens sub-branch in Chattogram

Md Faruq, principal of Banshkhali Degree College, and M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME of Eastern Bank, cut a ribbon to inaugurate a sub-branch at Banshkhali in Chattogram recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank recently opened its 36th sub-branch at Banshkhali in Chattogram.

Md Faruq, principal of Banshkhali Degree College, and M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch, said a press release.

Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, branch area head for Chattogram, Sanjay Das, head of corporate business, Shuvra Kanti Saha, head of operations for Chattogram, and Md Rezaul Karim Sharif, operation area head for Chattogram, were present.

Among others, ANM Shahadat Alam Chowdhury, chairman of Kalipur Union Parishad in Chattogram, and Mohiduddin Chowdhury Khokha, ex-chairman of Shadhanpur Union Parishad, along with other officials of the bank and local dignitaries were also present.