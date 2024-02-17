Banking
Star Business Desk
Sat Feb 17, 2024 08:20 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 17, 2024 08:20 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

Eastern Bank offers home loans to Tropical Homes customers

Star Business Desk
Sat Feb 17, 2024 08:20 PM Last update on: Sat Feb 17, 2024 08:20 PM
Brig Gen (retd) Md Wahidul Islam Talukder, executive director of Tropical Homes, and M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the latter’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank recently signed an agreement with Tropical Homes, a real estate company, at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, and Brig Gen (retd) Md Wahidul Islam Talukder, executive director of the realtor, inked the deal, read a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Under this agreement, the bank will offer home loans to customers purchasing properties from the realtor.

Among other, Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business of the bank, Mohammad Salekeen Ibrahim, head of asset, Md Zahed Chowdhury, head of retail asset, and M Haque Faishal, director for sales and marketing of the realtor, and Nazmul Hasan Khan Mojlish, deputy general manager for marketing and brand, were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
৪ বছরের মধ্যে গ্যাসের সব গ্রাহককে প্রিপেইড মিটারের আওতায় আনা হবে: নসরুল হামিদ
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

৪ বছরের মধ্যে সব গ্যাস গ্রাহকের মিটার প্রিপেইড হবে: নসরুল হামিদ

‘বাণিজ্য ও শিল্প ক্ষেত্রে মিটারের ব্যবহার শুরু হয়েছে। আমরা দেখছি, তারা যেন নিরবচ্ছিন্ন গ্যাস পায়।’

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

ওএমএসের চাল-আটা কিনতে ভিড়, অনেকে ফিরছেন খালি হাতে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification