Eastern Bank launches wearable devices

Photo: Triune Group

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has launched a contactless payment solution, styled "WEAREBL", designed for customers to enhance a smooth and secure payment experience.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of the bank, has attended the launching programme of the new payment solution at the bank's head office in Gulshan today, the said a press release.

"Crafted with precision and a commitment to seamlessly integrate into the lives of its customers, these wearable devices represent a significant advancement in the landscape of financial technology and inclusion," said a press release.

WEAREBL devices in the form of rings, phone grips, wristbands, and fob sleeves are as good as credit cards but wearable by the customers in their daily lives.

The setup process for WEAREBL devices is user-friendly and is seamlessly integrated with the customer's EBL premium credit card.

Earlier, the bank, introduced the country's first ever WEAREBL devices in collaboration with Visa and Mastercard in September 2023.

Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director and head of corporate banking, M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking, Zahidul Haque, chief technology officer, Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of digital financial services, Ziaul Karim, head of communications and external affairs, and Tasnim Hussain, head of cards, were also present.