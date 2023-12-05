Eastern Bank launches sub-branch at Habiganj Industrial Park

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME of Eastern Bank, and Prof Mohammad Jahirul Hoque, vice-chancellor of Metropolitan University in Sylhet, cut a ribbon to inaugurate an Olipur sub-branch of the bank at Habiganj Industrial Park today. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC has opened a sub-branch of the bank in Olipur at the Habiganj Industrial Park today.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME of the bank, and Prof Mohammad Jahirul Hoque, vice-chancellor of Metropolitan University in Sylhet, inaugurated the sub-branch, read a press release.

Among others, Shah Fokruzzaman, secretary of Habiganj Press Club, Lt Col (retd) Sheikh Jalal, general manager (admin) of RFL Group, Dipak Kumar Dev, chief plant officer and factory head of Pran Group, Abu Rasel Md Masum, branch area head of the bank, and Md Bahar Uddin, manager of Moulvibazar branch, were also present.