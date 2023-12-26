Banking
Star Business Desk
Tue Dec 26, 2023 09:55 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 09:58 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

Eastern Bank launches sub-branch in Cumilla

Star Business Desk
Tue Dec 26, 2023 09:55 PM Last update on: Tue Dec 26, 2023 09:58 PM
Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business, retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a sub-branch of the bank Abid Plaza in Daudkandi upazila, Cumilla today. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC has launched a sub-branch of the bank at Abid Plaza in Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla today.

Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business, retail and SME banking of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Among others, Abu Rasel Md Masum, branch area head for Sylhet and Narayanganj of the bank, Md Alif Hossain, manager of Sonargaon branch, and Md Tariqul Islam (Noyon), vice-chairman of Daudkandi upazila parishad, were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

নৌকার প্রচার মাইকের আওয়াজ শুনলেই লোকজন পালিয়ে যাচ্ছে: রিজভী

বিএনপির সিনিয়র যুগ্ম-মহাসচিব রুহুল কবির রিজভী বলেছেন, আগামী ৭ জানুয়ারি ‘আমরা আর মামুদের’ একদলীয় ডামি নির্বাচন ঘিরে একদিকে চলছে রীতিমত রঙ-তামাশা, আর অন্যদিকে নৌকা-ডামির কামড়া-কামড়ি।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নারায়ণগঞ্জ-২: নৌকার প্রচারে যাওয়া ৮ ভোটগ্রহণ কর্মকর্তাসহ ১২ জনকে শোকজ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification