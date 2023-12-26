Eastern Bank launches sub-branch in Cumilla

Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business, retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a sub-branch of the bank Abid Plaza in Daudkandi upazila, Cumilla today. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC has launched a sub-branch of the bank at Abid Plaza in Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla today.

Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business, retail and SME banking of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, Abu Rasel Md Masum, branch area head for Sylhet and Narayanganj of the bank, Md Alif Hossain, manager of Sonargaon branch, and Md Tariqul Islam (Noyon), vice-chairman of Daudkandi upazila parishad, were also present.