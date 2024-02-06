Eastern Bank inks deal to set up ATMs in metro rail stations

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of Eastern Bank, presents a crest to MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, at the latter’s office in Dhaka today. Photo: Triune Group

Eastern Bank has signed an agreement with Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) to set up automated teller machines (ATMs) at all 16 metro rail stations of MRT Line-6 from Diabari to Motijheel.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of the bank, and Mohammad Abdur Rouf, company secretary (additional charge) of DMTCL, inked the deal at the DMTCL office in Dhaka today, read a press release.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of the bank, handed over a cheque to MAN Siddique, managing director of DMTCL, for one year of rent at the event.

"We are thankful to the DMTCL authorities for the opportunity to set up ATMs at metro rail stations. I hope metro rail users will benefit from our modern ATM services," said Iftekhar.

"We are happy to partner with EBL to bring more convenience to our customers. DMTCL is committed to making metro rail travel more hassle-free and enjoyable," said Siddique.

The bank currently has 242 ATMs, 56 CRMs, and 35 RTDMs across the country.

Ziaul Karim, head of communications and external affairs of the bank, Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of digital financial services, Amin Md Mehedi Hasan, head of digital banking, and Mir Rehan Imtiaz, head of ADC, along with senior officials of DMTCL and the bank were also present.