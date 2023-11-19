Eastern Bank inks deal with Rangs Workshop

Mohammod Hamdur Rahaman Simon, chief executive officer of Rangs Ltd and Rangs Workshop Ltd, and Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank, exchange signed documents of an agreement on customer benefits at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Rangs Workshop Ltd have signed an agreement on customer benefits.

Mohammod Hamdur Rahaman Simon, chief executive officer of Rangs Ltd and Rangs Workshop Ltd, and Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business of retail and SME banking of the bank, inked the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

Under this arrangement, the bank's cardholders can enjoy special discounts at Mitsubishi Service Centre.

Farzana Qader, senior manager of bancassurance, student banking and retail propositions of the bank, and Mohammad Fahim Hossain, head of marketing of Rangs Ltd and Rangs Workshop Ltd, along with other officials from both the organisations were also present.