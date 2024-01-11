Banking
Star Business Desk
Thu Jan 11, 2024 09:55 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 09:58 PM

Banking

Eastern Bank inks deal with Assure Group

Star Business Desk
Thu Jan 11, 2024 09:55 PM
Md Sheikh Shadi, chairman of Assure Group, and Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business-retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank, pose for photographs while signing an agreement on home loan in Dhaka recently. Photo: Triune Group

Eastern Bank recently penned an agreement with Assure Group, a real estate company.

Md Sheikh Shadi, chairman of Assure Group, and Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business-retail and SME banking of the bank, inked the deal in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Under this agreement, the bank will offer home loan propositions to customers purchasing properties from the realtor.

Among others, Jinatul Kabir, chief executive officer of Assure Group, and Md Zahed Chowdhury, head of retail assets of the bank, were also present.

