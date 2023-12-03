Eastern Bank holds annual risk conference

Arief Hossain Khan, director of the Department of Off-site Supervision (DOS-1) of the Bangladesh Bank, poses for photographs with participants and panelists of an “Annual Risk Conference-2023” organised by Eastern Bank at the latter’s head office in Gulshan, Dhaka today. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC has arranged an "Annual Risk Conference-2023" at the bank's head office in the capital's Gulshan today.

Around 140 executives of the bank, including deputy managing directors, head of the divisions, senior managers and branch managers, attended the conference.

Arief Hossain Khan, director of the Department of Off-site Supervision (DOS-1) of the Bangladesh Bank, inaugurated the conference, the bank said in a press release.

The issues covered at the conference included efficient portfolio growth, synchronisation of risk appetite, budget and capital adequacy, adaptation and management of ongoing foreign exchange crisis, compliance and control risk and technology risk for overall risk management of the bank.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of Eastern Bank, presided over the conference, while M Khurshed Alam, chairman of the executive risk management committee, moderated the sessions.

Among others, Md Zabdul Islam, director of the Department of Off-site Supervision (DOS-2) of the central bank, Kazi Arif Uz Zaman, additional director, and Md Rashedul Islam, joint director of DOS-2, and Mohammad Monir Hossen, joint director of DOS-1, were also present.