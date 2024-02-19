Eastern Bank, Daytona ink deal on remittance service

Moosa Manjra, chief executive office of Daytona Capital Management, and Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of Eastern Bank, pose for photographs while signing an agreement at the latter’s head office in Gulshan today. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank has signed a remittance service agreement with Daytona Capital Management Ltd for money transfers through Hello Paisa, a globally prominent remittance brand of Daytona incorporated in the United Kingdom.

Moosa Manjra, chief executive officer of Daytona Capital Management, and Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of the bank, inked the deal at the latter's head office in Gulshan today, read a press release.

Fazlul Fayez Ullah, country head of Bangladesh, attended the signing ceremony on behalf of Daytona.

This partnership aims to boost the efficiency and accessibility of remittance services for expatriate Bangladeshis across the globe.

Hello Paisa has garnered widespread popularity among Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) for its consistent remittance facilitation. With a focus on technological innovation and customer-centric services, Hello Paisa has emerged as a trusted service partner for the Bangladeshi diaspora.

Among others, Mehdi Zaman, deputy managing director and head of treasury, financial institutions and offshore banking of the bank, Mohammad Mamunur Rashid, head of international business, Chowdhury Bahar Wadud, head of remittance business, Md Jahangir Alam, senior relationship manager of business development and remittance, and other officials from EBL were present.