Eastern Bank to collect Chinese visa fees

Ahmed Shaheen, acting managing director of Eastern Bank, and Hong Haoyue, consul of the Chinese embassy in Bangladesh, pose for photographs after signing the EBL-CIIC partnership agreement at the bank’s head office in Gulshan today. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank signed a partnership agreement with CIIC Service BD Company Ltd, enabling the bank to collect Chinese visa fees in Bangladesh.

Ahmed Shaheen, acting managing director of the bank, and Hong Haoyue, consul of the Chinese embassy in Bangladesh, launched the service after striking the deal at the bank's head office in Gulshan today, said a press release.

The collaboration is set to enhance the visa application experience for Bangladeshi travellers, offering more convenience and efficiency.

Lai Jinxi, managing director of CIIC Service Bangladesh, and senior officials from both organisations were also present.