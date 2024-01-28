Eastern Bank arranges conference in Ctg

Md Masud Biswas, head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, and Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of Eastern Bank, attend a conference organised by the bank at the Peninsula Chittagong hotel in the port city recently. Photo: Triune Group

Eastern Bank recently organised a conference on anti-money laundering (AML) and combatting the financing of terrorism (CFT) for branch managers and branch anti-money laundering compliance officers working in the Chattogram zone.

Md Masud Biswas, head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), attended the event held at the Peninsula Chittagong hotel as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Md Masud Rana, additional director of the BFIU, and Md Rokon-Uz-Zaman, joint director, spoke about emerging risks in the financial sector, the challenges that lay ahead for banks, and raised awareness about trade-based money laundering methods and ways of mitigation.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of the bank, was present as special guest.

Among others, Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director, M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking, Mahmoodun Nabi Chowdhury, deputy managing director and CAMLCO, Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, deputy managing director, Md Abdul Awal, executive vice-president, and Md Shahjahan Ali, deputy CAMLCO, were also present.