Dhaka University, NCC Bank strike deal on agri-research

Prof Enamul Haque, chairman of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the University of Dhaka, and Md Monirul Alam, senior executive vice-president and company secretary of NCC Bank, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the university on Monday. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank and Dhaka University have signed an agreement under which the bank will provide financial assistance of Tk 95 lakh to a "jute retting" research project of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the university.

Prof Enamul Haque, chairman of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the university, and Md Monirul Alam, senior executive vice-president and company secretary of the bank, inked the deal at the university on Monday, said a press release.

Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, vice-chancellor of the university, said that supporting agricultural research projects is a great initiative of the bank and thanked the NCC Bank's authorities for cooperating in a complex research project like the "method of jute fibre removal process in a short time by using less water".

"This research project will make special contribution to increasing jute production and quality, preventing environmental pollution," he said.

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO (current charge) of the bank, said that NCC Bank has already supported marginal farmers in "cultivating every inch of land" across the country as announced by the prime minister.

"Apart from providing loan facilities at lower interest rate, the bank has distributed various types of seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and saplings among 15,000 marginal farmers across the country free of cost," he said.

Prof AKM Mahabub Hasan, dean of the Faculty of Biological Sciences of the university, Prof Haseena Khan, independence award winner scientist and a member of University Grants Commission, and Prof Mohammad Riazul Islam, principal investigator of the project of the university, were present.

Among others, Md Mahbub Alam, deputy managing director of the bank, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, senior executive vice-president and CFO, and Muhammad Shahidul Islam, senior vice-president of credit risk management division, were also present.