Dhaka Bank opens a sub-branch in Keraniganj

Dhaka Bank has launched a new sub-branch, its 30th sub-branch, at Hasnabad in Keraniganj.

Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of the bank, virtually inaugurated the sub-branch from the bank's head office in Dhaka today, the bank said in a press release.

Mohammad Abu Jafar, additional managing director of the bank, and AKM Shahnawaj, AMM Moyen Uddin, Md Mostaque Ahmed and Akhlaqur Rahman, deputy managing directors, joined the event.

Among others, Darashiko Khasru, deputy managing director, Tipu Sultan, senior executive vice-president and head of Islamic banking division, Altamas Nirjhor, senior vice-president and head of general services division, Ayesha Akter, senior assistant vice-president and manager of Keraniganj branch and in-charge of Hasnabad sub-branch, were also present.