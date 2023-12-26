Dhaka Bank opens sub-branch in Dhaka

Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a sub-branch of the bank under Pragati Sharani branch on Madani avenue in Vatara Thana of Dhaka recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank PLC recently launched a sub-branch under the Pragati Sharani branch on Madani Avenue in Vatara Thana of Dhaka.

Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest, read a press release.

Md Mostaque Ahmed and Darashiko Khasru, deputy managing directors of the bank, were present.

Mohammad Abdul Mokaddam, treasurer of United International University, and Mohammad Boshir Ahmed, owner of Grameen Bangla Developer, along with other members of the senior management and branch managers of the bank were also present.