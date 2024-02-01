Dhaka Bank launches School Banking Campaign 2023

Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank, and Diwan Tahera Akter, headmaster of Motijheel Govt Boys’ High School in Motijheel, hands over an award to a student at the school in Dhaka recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank recently launched a "School Banking Campaign 2023" at Motijheel Govt Boys' High School in Dhaka's Motijheel to motivate the students to make a habit of savings from their early age.

Around 300 students from class VIII to class X took part in the campaign.

Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the campaign as chief guest, said a press release.

The bank provides account facility backed by insurance coverage for the students up to age 18. The account has no fees and charges and provide higher rate of interest.

Diwan Tahera Akter, headmaster of the school, presided over the programme, where Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director of the bank, was present as special guest.

This programme was introduced to familiarise school students with banking services and advance banking technology with a view to the financial inclusion of school going students.

HM Mostafizur Rahaman, executive vice-president and head of retail business division of the bank, Md Reaz Uddin, vice-president and manager of Shahjahanpur branch, along with high officials of the bank and teachers from the school were also present.