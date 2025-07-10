Dhaka Bank launches ‘30 Years of Trust’ campaign to mark three decades of operations

Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director and chief emerging market officer of Dhaka Bank PLC, poses for group photographs at the launch of the campaign, titled “30 Years of Trust” at the bank’s corporate head office in the capital recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank PLC has launched a nationwide campaign, titled "30 Years of Trust", to celebrate three decades of excellence in the country's banking industry.

According to a press release, the campaign will run from July 5 to August 3 this year.

Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director and chief emerging market officer (CEMO) of the bank, inaugurated the campaign as the chief guest at the bank's corporate head office in the capital.

The campaign not only pays homage to Dhaka Bank's enduring legacy and longstanding customer relationships but also aims to deepen engagement, foster greater customer loyalty, and stimulate business growth through an array of exclusive offers and promotional activities.

During the campaign period, cardholders will enjoy a variety of benefits, including 30 percent cashback at selected merchant outlets, 30 percent cashback on QR code payments, and 30 percent cashback on the purchase of entertainment bundles via the MyGP App.

Customers will also be eligible for InstaLoan facilities with zero percent processing fees.

Additionally, the top 30 credit cardholders with the highest point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce transactions during the campaign will be rewarded.

HM Mostafizur Rahaman, senior executive vice-president and head of retail business division at the bank; Sahabub Alam Khan, senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer; and Mahamudunnabi, senior vice-president and head of F&AD; along with other senior officials from the bank's retail business division, were also present.