Dhaka Bank holds orientation for newly recruited MTOs

Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank, poses for photographs with management trainee officers of the orientation programme at the Dhaka Bank Training Institute (DBTI) in Dhaka recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank recently arranged an orientation programme for newly-recruited management trainee officers (MTOs) of the bank at the Dhaka Bank Training Institute (DBTI) in Dhaka.

Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the programme and conducted the session, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, Arham Masudul Huq, chief executive officer of Dhaka Bank Foundation, and Fahmida Chowdhury, executive vice-president and principal of DBTI, were also present.